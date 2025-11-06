120 Bahadur: Raashi Khanna Says Portraying an Army Wife's 'Undercurrent of Loss' Tested Her as an Actor

aashi Khanna is set to portray yet another challenging role, that of an Army wife in her upcoming Bollywood release 120 Bahadur where she will be seen sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar. At the music launch of the film, Raashii, when asked about the demands of her role in the movie, opened up about the emotional journey of bringing this character to life, revealing how the depth of the script affected her throughout the filming process.

Talking about the unspoken strength of an Army wife and the feelings and emotions that she has to carry, Raashi stated, "I think I'm very fortunate that I got to be a part of 120 Bahadur. To be in the role of an Army wife in itself is a challenge. And it wasn't easy for me because of the way the scenes were written, the depth with which they were written and every time I was in a scene, I got very emotional."

She continued, "The film tested me as an actor and think I love being part of films that do that. Coming back to playing an army wife, I won't be able to put it into words. I think you'll have to watch the film. You'll understand what her feelings are mostly through her eyes. There's an undercurrent of loss throughout and that is because like every army wife, she too makes a compromise with the truth that her loved one might not come back. And that's a very heavy feeling to live with. So I've tried to do my best with it. And I hope you all like it."

She also made it a point to thank her co-star Farhan Akhtar, crediting him for supporting her and helping her through the process, and director Razy Sir (Razneesh Ghai) calling him "the captain of our ship." With 120 Bahadur, Raashi Khanna brings to screen a story that honors the sacrifice and resilience of military spouses, promising audiences an authentic portrayal of the emotional weight these women carry with quiet strength.

Raashii Khanna has emerged as one of the most versatile and grounded voices in Indian cinema. With impactful performances across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, she effortlessly balances big entertainers and nuanced dramas. As she gears up for Farzi Season 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan, and Talakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey, Raashii continues to redefine stardom and shape the new wave of Indian cinema