14 Years of Golmaal 3: How Kunal Kemmu Stole the Show as Laxman with His Iconic Dialogues

As Golmaal 3 celebrates its 14th anniversary, fans are reminded of the film's unforgettable humour and the vibrant characters that brought it to life. Among them, Kunal Kemmu’s character, Laxman was nothing short of iconic, blending Witt and humour with unforgettable one-liners that leave audiences in stitches. His quirky persona made him a standout in the ensemble cast, perfectly embodying the film’s comedic essence. Laxman's witty observations and hilarious delivery bring a delightful energy to every scene, ensuring that his lines have become part of the film's legacy. Here are some of Laxman's best dialogues that showcase his comedic brilliance:

"Aap hi hamare pillar ho, lost and found memory ke chillar ho ... aap hi hamare Johnny, aur aap hi hamare Lever ho."

"Josh hai toh hausle hai ... chidiya hai toh ghosle hai ... Harsha hai toh Bhogle hai ... Asha hai toh Bhosle hai."

"Har chamakti cheez sona nahi hota ... har footballer Maradona nahi hota ... har sabun Rexona nahi hota."

"Aisa aadmi life mein do heech time girta hai ... yah toh khule shoe ka lace ho ... yah phir aadmi khud characterless ho."

"Kutte ka naam Masakali rakh dene se ... woh kutta kabutar nahi ho jaata."