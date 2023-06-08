'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Mumbai, June 8 Mahesh Bhatt, who has written the upcoming "1920: Horrors of the Heart", says the film, despite its 'horror' tag, is not just another horror film, but it has an emotional family drama woven into it.

Known for his ground-breaking films such as "Saaransh", "Arth", and "Naam", Bhatt last wrote "Hamari Adhuri Kahaani". Talking about the "1920" sequel, the writer-director said: "The film is an emotional family drama woven with horror. We have narrated the story around a family drama. People will see and will relate to it as there is a mother, father, sister, all relations in the film."

Bhatt added: "Vikram (Bhatt, the producer) and I together have an experience of 90 years. We are bringing our experience together on screen and now we have given the onus to the younger generation to take it forward. I feel at a time like this, post-Covid, to bring a non-star film to theatres and that too in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu is a big win and I want to congratulate Vikram for that."

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna makes her directorial debut with the movie.

