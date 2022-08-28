2 shows, 2 opposite characters: Adish Vaidya's split TV personality

Mumbai, Aug 28 'Bigg Boss Marathi 3' fame Adish Vaidya, talks about working in two shows simultaneously including 'Saavi Ki Savaari' and 'Pushpa Impossible'. He reveals how it is to play completely opposite characters on screen.

The actor is seen as Shiv in the TV show, 'Saavi Ki Savaari'. Elaborating more on his role, he shares: "I'm quite happy to portray this character of Shiv in the show. He is immensely in love with Sonam Goyal (Fenil Umrigar) who happens to be Saavi's (the protagonist Samridhi Shukla) sister. My role is mysterious, but with the coming time things shall be revealed gradually ahead in the show about him. He is funny yet intense at times. It is always fun to play such layered characters."

Vaidya is also playing the role of a young education counsellor in the TV show 'Pushpa Impossible'

He adds: "My role in both the shows are completely different as in 'Pushpa', I am essaying Vikram Saran, a counsellor, who's intelligent, smart, funny and very positive. He helps everyone and especially Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) to achieve her goals but on the other hand in 'Saavi', my role Shiv is smart, intense, romantic, but also whimsical at times and has reasons for it which the audience shall know as they watch the show ahead. So, playing two different people at the same time is a challenge but I'm enjoying it. As an actor I always look ahead for such opportunities."

Adish earlier worked in regional show like 'Ratris Khel Chale' and 'Bigg Boss Marathi 3', now he is featured in shows like 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Naagin', 'Barrister Babu' and 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed'.

The actor continues to praise the makers of current shows and credited them for making it easy for him to shoot for two shows comfortably when both the sets are at different locations.

"My track in 'Pushpa' is going fantastic. Also I'm shooting for 'Saavi' and yes managing both the shows well. And both production houses are coordinating things nicely and letting me be a good part of both. I'm grateful to them."

