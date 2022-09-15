200 cr 200 cr extortion case: Contradictions in Fernandez's statements, says EOW

New Delhi, Sep 15 The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police probing the Rs 200 crore extortion case, has found contradictions in the statements of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Pinky Irani, the aide of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On Wednesday, Fernandez and Irani were grilled for hours and confronted with each other. The police have found contradictions in their statements.

Now, actor Nora Fatehi and Irani will be quizzed again on Thursday and confronted with each other.

"We need to clarify a few things hence we have called Irani and Fatehi again. Today, they will be confronted," said a senior police official.

Fatehi has been claiming that she was unaware of the criminal record of Chandrashekhar.

