"2024 changed my life," says Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will always have great respect and special love for 2024 in his heart as he feels his life changed this year.

On the last day of 2024, Kartik took to Instagram and penned a note expressing gratitude to audience for empowering him with their embracing love!

"Thank you to the historic 2024!! A year that changed my life Will Always Remember You !! Gratitude. A Special Thanks to all of you for empowering me with your embracing love," he captioned the post.

Kartik also shared posters of his films 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Both these films were released in 2024 and they showcased Kartik in different avatars.

For his remarkable portrayal of Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic champion, in 'Chandu Champion', Kartik received several awards this year. Kartik Aaryan's performance resonated not only within India but also on the international stage. He was awarded the prestigious IFFM award for 'Chandu Champion' in 2024 as well.

'Chandu Champion' did not perform well at the box office but it received significant attention on OTT.

On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' marked his career's biggest hit. Upon release, the film clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again.' Despite stiff competition, the horror-comedy managed to rack up over Rs 400 crores globally.

In the coming months, Kartik will be seen headlining 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.It will be helmed by the 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' director Sameer Vidwans and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kartik Aaryan and Namah Pictures in a collaborative post on Instagram recently shared an announcement teaser of their upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'.

The 34-second teaser features Kartik Aaryan's voiceover, where he humorously recounts his last three failed relationships, vowing to make the fourth one work.

While sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai!. Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMISuper excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026."

He also has a film with Anurag Basu in his kitty.

