2025 Recap: Best Performances by Leading Men — From Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro in Dino to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

2025 turned out to be a defining year for Indian cinema, bringing with it a wide range of stories, genres, and performances that truly connected with audiences. From heartfelt urban dramas to action-packed spectacles, leading men stepped into characters that felt fresh, layered and memorable. Viewers didn’t just watch these films—they rooted for the characters and carried them beyond the screen. Here’s a look at some of the most loved performances of 2025, starting from Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro… In Dino to Vicky Kaushal’s powerful turn in Chhaava.

Aditya Roy Kapur — Metro… In Dino

Aditya Roy Kapur struck an emotional chord with audiences in Metro… In Dino, delivering a performance that felt intimate and deeply relatable. His portrayal captured the nuances of modern relationships, vulnerability and quiet longing, resonating strongly with urban viewers. With a restrained and honest approach, Aditya once again proved that subtlety can leave a lasting impact.

Vicky Kaushal — Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal delivered one of the year’s most commanding performances with Chhaava. Blending physical transformation with emotional depth, he brought both intensity and sensitivity to his character. Audiences were drawn to the strength, conviction and vulnerability he portrayed, making Chhaava a standout and reinforcing Vicky’s reputation as one of the most dependable performers of his generation.

Shahid Kapoor — Devaa

In Devaa, Shahid Kapoor showcased a gritty and layered performance that kept audiences engaged throughout. His portrayal stood out for its emotional complexity and controlled intensity, striking a fine balance between raw power and inner conflict. Shahid’s ability to inhabit challenging characters once again earned him praise from both viewers and critics alike.

Ahaan Panday — Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday made a strong impression in Saiyaara with a performance that many found refreshingly sincere. His portrayal connected with younger audiences in particular, thanks to its emotional honesty and vulnerability. Saiyaara marked an important step in Ahaan’s journey, positioning him as a talent to watch in the coming years.

Ranveer Singh — Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh brought unfiltered energy and intensity to Dhurandhar, delivering a performance that was bold, fearless and transformative. Known for pushing boundaries, Ranveer fully immersed himself in the role, commanding attention in every frame. His powerful screen presence and emotional commitment made Dhurandhar one of the most talked-about performances of 2025.