2026’s Biggest Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle and Other Films to Watch Out For

As the cinematic calendar inches closer to 2026, the industry is already humming with an energy that feels nothing short of electric. A spectacular line-up of films, each grander, bolder and more ambitious than the last & is poised to redefine the theatrical experience for audiences across the globe. From the patriotic intensity of Border 2 to the high-octane spectacle promised by Haiwaan, and the adventure-laden extravaganza of Welcome to the Jungle, the year is shaping up to be a celebration of storytelling at its most dynamic and more.



Here’s a look at the six most-awaited films that are already generating humongous buzz and are one of the highly anticipated movies in 2026.

Border 2:

The epic war drama that brings together a jaw breaking cast - Sunny Deol, Diljit Doshanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and more, is one of the films audiences have been waiting for. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series & JP Films, Border 2 is set for release in January 2026.Border has been an emotion for all countrymen and the track ‘ Ke Ghar Kab Aaoge’ holds a strong emotional connect even today and now the second installation of the war drama has us all excited and looking forward to the release.

Haiwaan

The Priyadarshan directorial stars Superstar Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan along with the very talented Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Haiwaan has had all eyes on it since its first announcement. The film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and marks the return of the iconic duo of Akshay - Saif on the big screen. Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn is all set to release in 2026.

Welcome to the Jungle

A massive starcast of thirty four actors, gigantic sets and a mix bag of comedy, chaos, adventure and action Welcome to The Jungle shall storm the theatres in 2026. Produced by Firoz Nadiadwallah and directed by choreographer-director Ahmed Khan Welcome to the Jungle is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026. The film promises to bring unparalleled entertainment and cinematic extravaganza.

Love and War

The Ranbir-Alia- Vicky trio for the very first time on the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic world titled Love and War has the tinsel town already talking. The film is all set to release in 2026 and has got fans waiting eagerly touted as an epic romance saga, packed with passion, pride, and conflict, will reportedly release in Indian cinemas in August 2026.

Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari is set to rewrite the rules of India to rewrite the rules of Indian cinema with his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana, a two part epic saga starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Amitabh Bacchan, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey. The film is touted to be one of the most costliest films ever made in Indian Cinema. The first-glimpse teaser of the film has inspired awe and wonder among fans, with some hailing it as a new dawn in Indian storytelling. Every frame of the trailer spills perfection and was made even more impactful with the stirring background given by the legendary AR Rahman, along with Hans Zimmer. ARR's music weaves effortlessly through the visuals, raising the emotional and spirit of the film.

King

The massive action thriller starring Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and more is directed by Siddharth Anand has all eyes on it. To be released in cinemas in 2026 King is believed to be one of the mega releases of the year. With the tagline ‘Darr nahi…. Dehshat Hoon.. #King’ it is set to change the modern story telling in the Indian Cinema. Shah Rukh Khan’s rugged look on the poster has been the biggest reveal of year 2025 and now audiences have been waiting for the release date of the film to be announced.