21-year old popular TikToker Ali Dulin passes away in car crash

TikTok star Ali Dulin, also known as Ali Spice on social media, died in a car accident in Florida, United States on December 12. She was 21. The news of her death was confirmed by her best friend on Instagram. In an emotional post, Dulin's friend wrote, "I can't believe you're gone...I will never forget you and I love you so much. You have made such an amazing impact on my life. You will always be my bestest friend.

She rose to fame after posting videos on social media and had a huge fan following.Ali's friend Ariane Avandi mourned the death and wrote, "Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing. You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU! Ali Dulin was a social media influencer, who also worked at Hooters. She had over 200K followers on TikTok and was known for posting videos on social media platforms. Most of her videos revolved around her life at Hooters, dance videos, and glimpses from her life.