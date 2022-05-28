25 people dressed Manushi for 3 hours for Prithviraj wedding sequence!

Superstar Akshay Kumar and gorgeous Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar starrer, Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita and her debut is definitely one of the most awaited launches of 2022!

Manushi reveals that the wedding sequence in the film was her most elaborate shot as 25 people comprising costume, jewellery, hair, make-up, tailors, etc dressed her in tandem for 3 straight hours! She says, “So, the makeup would take 20 mins max because my director wanted to portray Princess Sanyogita as natural as possible and hair and costume would take hours. I would be the first one to enter the set, it would still be dark! For the wedding sequence, though it is a short one, it took a really long time for me to get ready! There was an army of people working on me to get me ready and look the way I do on screen!”

She adds, “It was like someone putting ‘alta’ on my hands, someone is putting ‘alta’ on my feet, someone stitching my costume, someone fixing my hair, someone fixing my makeup, someone is putting jewellery on me. There were countless people trying to put layers and layers of clothes and jewellery on me. That took a while!”

Manushi further says, “What I loved about the costumes of Prithviraj is that they kept it very authentic. But they were heavy, the jewellery was very heavy. There was a duppata for my Swayamvar which went on my head. It was really heavy and I had a proper head neck and upper back issue. I couldn’t keep my head straight. So, every time we would stop shooting for a scene 2 people would come and lift the duppata so that the weight is not all on my head.”

Manushi’s dream debut Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.