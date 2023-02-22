28-year-old 'The Walking Dead' actor Jansen Panettiere no more

Jansen Panettiere, the brother of actor Hayden Panettiere and an actor who appeared in "The Walking Dead" and "Ice Age: The Meltdown," died Sunday in New York City. He was 28.

Kasey Kitchen, Hayden's representative, confirmed the death to CNN.

Panettiere is well known for his performance in "The Walking Dead." Valhalla Entertainment, the makers of "The Walking Dead," praised the star on Twitter. "You might remember Jansen as 'Casper' in 'The Calm Before' in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He'll be dearly missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family."

Panettiere's other film credits include "Even Stevens," "The X's," "The Forger," "The Martial Arts Child," "Summer Forever," and "Love and Love Not." Panettiere also co-starred in the 2004 film "Tiger Cruise" with his sister. His early acting credits include "Midori's Nintendoland Bakery," "Grand Central Bennetts," and "Blue's Clues."

Variety reports that the actor also worked on the film "Aaah! Roach!" which is currently in post-production. He was supposed to work on "American Game," which is currently in production, "Horse," which is in pre-production, and "Justice Angel," which is currently in development.

According to Variety, the actor is survived by his sister and his parents. He was born on September 25, 1994, in New York's Palisades.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor