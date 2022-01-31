30-year old Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies after jumping from 60-storey building

30 -year old Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after she jumped from a 60-story building in Manhattan. The NYPD were called to the scene in Manhattan at 7.13am local time (12.13pm UK time), with paramedics also arriving shortly after, but sadly the beauty queen was declared died at the scene.Cheslie, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 representing North Carolina, was reportedly alone as she jumped off and was last seen on a 29th floor terrace of the building.Just hours before her death, Cheslie posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, “May this day bring you rest and peace.”Cheslie was crowned Miss USA in 2019, representing North Carolina.

She reportedly left a note on Sunday morning, stating that she was leaving all her belongings to her mother.Her family have since released a statement saying: “In devastation and great sadness, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie.“Her great light inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shone.Cheslie worked as a lawyer and after winning the title he also worked as a correspondent for the entertainment show ExtraTV.She used her Miss USA platform to speak about social and criminal justice reform. ExtraTV released a statement that paid tribute to its host, saying, “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie wasn’t just a staple on our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched all staff. Our most sincere condolences to all his family and friends. »