34 -year old Kim Kardashian lookalike 'Ashten G' dies of cardiac arrest after plastic surgery

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model famous for her resemblance to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. According to reports, Ashten G online, died on April 20 in hospital after undergoing a plastic surgery procedure. In a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her funeral, her family said they “received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying hysterically on the other end of the line....’Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying.’ Gourkani’s family reached the hospital and were informed that her health had continued to spiral downwards following the cardiac arrest.

The statement further said her death is being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse. “For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time,” it read. The family added that the model suffered from cardiac arrest following a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.'' ''Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse,'' the family claimed.'It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate, and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” Ms Ashten's family wrote.The 34-year-old model, based in California, enjoyed a fan following of over 6,26,000 on Instagram. Her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian had captured the attention of fans worldwide. The news of her sudden demise comes days after 22-year-old Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. Notably, he underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin.