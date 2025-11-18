"4-hour test...asked to make my lips look thinner": R Madhavan on his look in 'Durandhar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 : Cinema buffs have been raving over 'Dhurandhar' ever since the makers released the film's trailer on Tuesday afternoon.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. While the film's music score has already garnered everyone's attention, the actors' looks have now surprised moviegoers a lot.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, R Madhavan, who will be seen playing the role of Indian spymaster Sanyal in the film, opened up about how it took him 4 hours to get ready for his character.

"I was doing the look test for this character, it took us almost three to four hours to get everything right.. Aur jab main apne aap ko dekh raha tha, lag raha tha ki ek cheez missing hai. Aditya aake bolte hain, 'Maddy, apne hoonth patle karo...' Toh poori film mein maine hoonth patle karke hi kiya hai," he recalled.

Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

Sharing his experience working in the film, Ranveer, in a press note said, "We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world," Singh said in a statement. "Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

"Aditya (Dhar, the director) has pitched it perfectly. It's an incredible and complex story, with world class technical execution and intense performances," Singh said. "We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India's moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor