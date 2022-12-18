5 celebrities Shah Rukh Khan complimented in his #AskSRK session

Bollywood's 'Badshah' was all praises for some celebrities, during his #AskSRK session on Twitter.

The 'Pathaan' actor replied to a number of questions tweeted to him on the microblogging site yesterday. The questions ranged anywhere from asking for his fitness regime, his favourite shayari and even his WhatsApp number. However, 'King Khan' humbly answered questions asking his opinion on personalities in the film industry, showering praises on some and revealing his willingness to work in films with others.

Here's how the 'Swades' actor reacted to questions about 5 celebs during his series of questions and answers on Twitter.

On being asked to say 'one word' about 'RRR' actor Ram Charan, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor replied, "He is an old friend and very loving to my kids".

Another user asked the Bollywood superstar about his opinion on playback singer Arijit Singh. Shah Rukh didn't hold back on complimenting the 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' actor. "Arijit is a gem," the actor wrote. He further revealed that the next song from his film 'Pathaan' would feature his voice, hoping that everyone would 'like it'.

"He's a sweetheart," Shah Rukh wrote in response to a user who asked the 'Devdas' actor for one word related to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Shah Rukh's response to giving 'one word about Yash', the actor from the Kannada film 'KGF' expressed all his wonderment and appreciation for the actor in a few words. "Yash is wow!!" he wrote.

The 'King Khan' of Bollywood gave a humble response upon being asked if he would like to do films with 'Thalaivaar' Rajnikanth.

"Will be an honour," Shah Rukh wrote, leading to fans rejoicing about the hype the film featuring both the stars would have among fans.

( With inputs from ANI )

