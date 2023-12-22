5 must-watch movies and series to celebrate the festive season

It's the season of twinkling lights, snug blankets, and the irresistible aroma of hot chocolate wafting through the air. As the festive spirit of Christmas wraps, what could be more delightful than cozying up with a steaming mug of cocoa and diving into a captivating selection of movies and shows on our beloved OTT platforms? So, let's kickstart the holiday cheer with a unique flavor to make this festive season truly unforgettable.

Here is the list of five shows/movies to binge-watch this season:

Reacher Season 2 (Series):

Plunge into the world of action, drama, and thrill with Reacher Season 2, where the stakes are higher and vengeance looms on the horizon. It unfolds as members of Reacher's former military unit mysteriously meet their demise. Gripped by a singular purpose, revenge, Reacher portrayed by Alan Ritchson, navigates a labyrinth of secrets, conspiracies, and danger. Premiered with three episodes from the latest season on Prime Video with weekly episode releases, the final episode.

A Storm for Christmas (Series):

Enter the gripping story of A Storm For Christmas, where destinies intertwined amidst extreme weather, trapping travelers and workers at an airport. Helmed by creator Per-Olav Sørensen, this captivating series unfolds as individuals from diverse backgrounds find themselves forced to spend the final hours leading up to Christmas together. Starring Ida Elise Broch, Dennis Storhøi, and Jan Gunnar Røise, the series is now streaming on Netflix.

Candy Cane Lane (Film):

Light up the season with this family-friendly holiday comedy exclusively on Prime Video! Directed by Reginald Hudlin, this festive film follows Eddie Murphy as he strikes a unique pact with an elf to ensure his triumph. Little does he anticipate that this mischievous elf's spell would bring the classic ‘12 days of Christmas’ to life, transforming the town into a delightful hub of unexpected surprises and festive pandemonium.

Dashing Through the Snow (Film):

Embark on a heartwarming journey with Dashing Through the Snow, where the life of a separated social worker for the Atlanta police department takes an unexpected turn during Christmas. This touching story brims with the delight and enchantment of the season, set against a backdrop of unexpected connections and newfound understanding. Embracing the holiday spirit with this film, watch it now as it is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Merry Little Batman (Film)

Take a festive leap into the animated realm with Merry Little Batman, a 2023 American superhero film directed by Mike Roth. Penned by Morgan Evans and Jase Ricci, with a storyline crafted by Evans and Roth, this cinematic delight is a DC Comics adaptation featuring the iconic characters Batman and his son Damian Wayne. Voiced by a stellar cast including Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby, the film unfolds as Damian finds himself thrust into action against the Joker's sinister plot to spoil Christmas in Gotham City. Released on December 8, 2023, exclusively on Prime Video.

