5 Must-Watch Web-Shows on Republic Day

This Republic Day, delve into these movies and web shows that pay homage to the untold stories of our Indian Jawans and their families.

Special Ops

This series stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent investigating the prime suspects of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Vinay Pathak plays the able cop who helps Himmat out at any cost. This show captures the spirit of being Indian and what it means to be duty-bound to the nation. You can watch all the episodes on Disney+Hotstar.

The Forgotten Army

Azaadi Ke Liye - Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye sheds light on the journey of Lieutenant Surinder Sodhi and other Indian soldiers, who march towards the capital with the war cry 'Challo Dilli' to gain Indian independence from colonial rule during World War II. Headlined by Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, the series is inspired by true events about the lives of men and women in the Japanese collaborating Indian National Army, led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Besides Sunny and Sharvari, it stars M. K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, Shruti Seth, and Akhil Iyer in pivotal roles.

Rakshak-India’sBrave

Amazon mini TV's unconventional story with strong sense of patriotism and has succeeded in leaving us with goosebumps and instilling a sense of national pride in us. it is a biographical war drama following the life of Ashok Chakra-awardee Lt. Triveni Singh. Based on a real life incident, the 3-part film is a beautiful tale of a young soldier who sacrificed his own life to safeguard over 300 civilians who were caught in the crossfire, while trying to secure Jammu Railway Station. Directed by Akshay Chaubey, and Produced by Juggernaut, the film starring Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann in pivotal roles.

HackCrimesOnline

Chasing and digging deeper into the dark world of cybercrime, Amazon mini TV series Hack Crimes Online takes a strong stand against the criminal activities occurring in the digital world. Republic Day special episode of the series takes viewers into the Cyber Crime Unit’s fight against the danger hovering on the R-Day parade. The episode takes viewers on a nail-biting ride against a national threat as meticulously created Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were stolen on their way back from a regular maintenance session. Adapted from a novel by India’s prominent cyber-crime investigator, Amit Dubey, the series features Vipul Gupta and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles.

Code M

Jennifer Winget anchors this thriller drama, as an Army lawyer, Monica Mehra who gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter, but uncovers many dark and disturbing secrets in the process. This series is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5