'5 Seconds of Summer' releases new anthemic track 'Complete Mess'

Mumbai, March 3 Australian pop-rock band '5 Seconds of Summer' released their new single titled 'Complete Mess' on Thursday. The single, which encompasses the elements of an anthem, balances an expansive vibe with a contemporary pop sensibility.

The track, which is the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, was created during a writing trip in Joshua tree.

Commenting on taking over the complete creative control with 'Complete Mess', the band said in a statement, "For this record we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you've got to do it yourselves. We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that."

They went on to state that the music of the track is a representation of the band's identity, "This new music is so authentically us. It's exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it's a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been working on."

The music video for the single, which is characterized by sequences that take on an ethereal, dreamlike quality, has been directed by Lauren Dunn with Tyler Serebreni of Other Half Creative serving as the creative director. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The song's title references a fan favorite tee-shirt Luke used to wear, but the lyrics go far deeper, reflecting on the worthwhile chaos of a relationship. Additionally, the single heralds the band's soon-to-be-announced fifth studio album, which will be released independently in partnership with BMG.

Meanwhile, the band is set to kick off their 2022 World Tour this summer. The North American run will begin on Saturday, June 11 in Vancouver, BC, making stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville and more before wrapping in St. Louis, MO on July 24.

