5 years of 'Chhichhore': Varun Sharma remembers "Kammo" Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : Actor Varun Sharma on Friday took a stroll down memory lane to mark the fifth anniversary of the special film 'Chhichhore'. He also remembered "Kammo" late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared fun BTS moments from the sets featuring himself, Sushant, Shraddha Kapoor and other Chhichhore gang.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_k34RnK7HU/?

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Kammo. Celebrating Chhichhore. A Film so special and so close to all of us. #5yearsofchhichhore."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Sushant sir you always inspired us in different expects you are always alive in our hearts your passion is a epitome for the world whatever happened to you is still a mystery thank you so much for making us happy I love you sushant sir so much."

Another user commented, "Miss you sushant sir."

'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

In the film, Varun's character used to call Sushant as "Kammo".

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the comedy-drama film received a lot of praise and positive feedback from the audience and the critics. It was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film which was released on the big screen. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

The film also Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor