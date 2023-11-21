51st International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah loses Best Actress award to Karla Souza

New York [US], November 21 : Actor Shefali Shah on Monday (local time) lost out the Best Performance by an Actress award to Karla Souza.

Karla bagged the award for her performance in the 'La Caida [Dive]'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), International Emmy Awards shared a post and wrote, "The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caida [Dive]" produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon."

The International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress goes to "Karla Souza in La Caída [Dive]” produced by Madam / Filmadora / Infinity Hill / Amazon#iemmyWIN pic.twitter.com/m00vlh1KGq— International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2023

Shefali was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the web series 'Delhi Crime Season 2', which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

She was competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the show starred Shefali as the protagonist, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, while Rajesh Tilang and Rasika Duggal were also cast in lead roles.

Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime S2' was inspired by true events.

The first season of the show was based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

An actor known for easy diverse roles and a wide array of characters with aplomb, Shefali left the audiences spellbound with her magnetic screen presence and brilliant performances in 'Jalsa', 'Human', and 'Darlings' and 'Doctor G, among others.

