6 Actresses Whose Upcoming Performances We're Eager to See on the Big Screen

2025 is a year full of excitement, with films promising gripping stories, stunning visuals, and powerhouse performances. At the heart of these films are actresses ready to light up the screen with their talent and charisma. From high-octane action roles to heartfelt romantic dramas, from Rukmini Vasanth to Sanya Malhotra, here are five actresses set to take over the big screen.

Rukmini Vasanth — Kantara Chapter 1

Rukmini Vasanth has been steadily winning audiences over with her authenticity and emotional depth. Since the release of the Kantara Chapter 1 trailer, fans have been raving about her show-stealing performance as Princess Kanakavathi. With a magnetic screen presence, she brings intensity and nuance to the film’s gripping narrative, a performance that’s sure to linger long after the credits roll.

Sharvari Wagh — Alpha

Stepping into the high-octane world of the YRF Spy Universe, Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha is already creating a buzz. Packed with thrilling action and high-stakes espionage, the film gives her the perfect canvas to shine. With a role that blends strength, style, and charisma, Sharvari is set to deliver one of the most talked-about performances of the year.

Sanya Malhotra — Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sanya Malhotra has consistently won hearts with her natural acting and screen presence. In Karan Johar’s upcoming rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, she joins a star-studded ensemble but is already being touted as a scene-stealer. With her impeccable comic timing and relatable charm, Sanya is expected to bring freshness to the narrative, making her performance one to keep an eye on.

Kriti Sanon- Tere Ishq Mein

Kriti Sanon continues to push her boundaries, and Tere Ishq Mein is a perfect example. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film promises a deeply emotional love story, with Kriti bringing vulnerability, passion, and nuance to her role. After impressing in Mimi and Crew, she’s set to make a strong mark on the big screen once again.

Rashmika Mandanna- Thama

Rashmika Mandanna has made her mark across multiple film industries, and Thama offers her a role with real depth. Exploring a genre new to her, she infuses her character with focus and sincerity, adding a grounded and thoughtful layer that quietly elevates the film.

Wamiqa Gabbi - G2

Wamiqa Gabbi has been earning attention for her recent performances, and now she brings that energy to the big screen with G2, the sequel to the Telugu action thriller Goodachari. Starring opposite Adivi Sesh, her role promises to deliver emotional depth amid high-octane action, making her performance one to watch in this action-packed sequel.