69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024: Raashii Khanna, Jyotika, Siddharth and others arrive in style

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 4 : The 69th SOBHA Filmfare Awards South 2024, in collaboration with Kamar Film Factory, is the biggest celebration of South Indian cinema. The event is underway at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, gathering the finest talents from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries for a night of entertainment.

Raashii Khanna dazzled in a dark navy-blue saree with golden detailing and embroidery, complemented by golden jhumkas and bangles.

Jyotika looked stunning on the red carpet, wearing an all black suit with her hair in a bun and minimal makeup.

Actor Siddharth turned heads as he arrived at the event, looking sharp in a black suit.

Seerat Kapoor dazzled in a peach lehenga with an ivory blouse, making a stylish entrance on the red carpet, captivating everyone with her grace.

A notable winner of the night was Brahmanandam, who took home the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Telugu for his role in Ranga Maarthaanda. His performance was highly praised, earning him well-deserved recognition.

The Singham actor, Prakash Raj arrived on the red carpet with his family, keeping it simple in a black kurta.

Actor and 'Bigg Boss' fame Mannara Chopra looked stunning as she wore a beautiful ivory gown.

