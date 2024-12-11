7 Bollywood Actors Who Ruled Both Cinema and OTT With Scene-Stealing Performances in 2024

In 2024, several Bollywood actors made a lasting impact on both the big screen and streaming platforms with their captivating performances. Whether playing lead roles or stealing the limelight in ensemble casts, these actors proved their mettle across diverse roles.

These actors proved that powerful storytelling transcends platforms. Whether it was in grand cinematic spectacles or intimate OTT dramas, their performances commanded attention and left a lasting impact. From heartwarming tales to hard-hitting dramas, these seven actors truly owned the screen in 2024.

Here's a look at seven actors who dominated cinema and OTT this year with their unforgettable portrayals.

1. Richa Chadha - Heeramandi

Richa Chadha left audiences spellbound with her powerful performance as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Heeramandi. Playing a pivotal role in this lavish period drama, Richa brought depth, grace, and intensity to her character. Her commanding screen presence and emotionally charged scenes made her one of the most talked-about actors of 2024. Her performance on OTT drew comparisons to some of the finest portrayals in Indian period dramas.

2. Abhishek Banerjee - Stree 2

Abhishek Banerjee once again proved why he’s one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors with his standout performance in Stree 2. Known for his impeccable comedic timing, Banerjee added more layers to his character Jana, blending humor with an undercurrent of fear and mystery. His ability to hold the audience's attention, even in ensemble casts, makes him a true scene-stealer in both theatrical releases and OTT content.

3. Akshay Oberoi - Fighter

With Fighter, Akshay Oberoi showcased his acting prowess like never before. Playing a complex and layered character of a fighter plane pilot opposite Bollywood superstars, Oberoi managed to shine with his nuanced portrayal. His intense screen presence and the emotional depth he brought to his role earned him widespread acclaim. While Fighter was a big-screen spectacle, Oberoi also maintained his OTT presence with memorable roles, proving his ability to adapt to different formats.

4. Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Ravi Kishan, known for his charismatic and larger-than-life persona, delivered a standout performance as a cop in Laapataa Ladies. His role in this feminist comedy-drama was equal parts humorous and thought-provoking. Kishan’s impeccable dialogue delivery and natural charm elevated the film's comic elements, making him a scene-stealer once again. His ability to switch between serious and comic roles with ease has made him a consistent performer in both cinema and OTT.

5. Pratik Gandhi - Madgaon Express

Pratik Gandhi continued his streak of powerful performances in Madgaon Express, where he played a pivotal role that left a lasting impact on audiences. Known for his ability to portray morally complex characters, Gandhi once again captivated viewers with his nuanced performance. His role was central to the film's gripping storyline, and his presence on OTT platforms this year has only solidified his status as a versatile actor who can shine on any platform.

6. Vir Das - Call Me Bae

Stand up comedian-actor Vir Das made waves on OTT with his role in Call Me Bae. Playing a flamboyant and witty character, Das's comedic flair was on full display, but he also brought emotional depth to his role, surprising viewers. His ability to blend humor with poignant moments made him a standout performer. His transition from stand-up comedy to narrative storytelling on OTT continues to win him new fans and critical acclaim alike.

7. Tillotama Shome - Tribuvan Mishra CA Topper

Tillotama Shome delivered a gripping and emotionally charged performance in the Hindi web series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper was praised for her portrayal of the complex character Bindi. Her character was drawn to the character's Bollywood-fueled fantasies and the show's themes of agency, desire, and survival. Her powerful screen presence drew audiences into her world, making her one of the most captivating performers of 2024 on OTT platforms.