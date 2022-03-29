7 weeks after Lata Didi's passing, her kin feel 'orphaned'

Mumbai, March 29 Nearly seven weeks after the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar passed away into eternity, her brother and sisters and other relatives feel they have become 'orphans'.

Emerging in public on Tuesday for the first time after Lata Didi's passing, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and others joined for a proud yet emotional moment at the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Auditorium in Vile Parle - the unveiling of a large colourful portrait of their beloved sister.

The portrait of a smiling Lata Mangeshkar was unveiled by a close family friend of nearly seven decades, well-known actor Vikram Gokhale, moving to tears the assembled Mangeshkar clan who yearned for their beloved and eldest Didi, who left them on February 6.

Inaugurating the portrait, Gokhale recalled how his father and the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar families were related for centuries.

"We used to address him as 'Dinaa ba'... Our families had a very close relationship and he was also my father's 'Guru'. He had presented a musical instrument to my father on which he would do 'riyaaz'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor