76th BAFTA: 'Way Of Water' wins Special Visual Effects

London, Feb 20 Director James Cameron's visual spectacle "Avatar: The Way Of Water" has been honoured with the title for Best Special Visual Effects at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA awards in London on Monday.

The film edged out its competitors "All Quiet On The Western Front", "The Batman", "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and the Tom Cruise-starrer "Top Gun: Maverick".

The epic science-fiction film, which has set the global box-office on fire, is the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi film. The filming process, which occurred simultaneously with a currently untitled third film, began in Manhattan Beach, California, on August 15, 2017.

The filming location moved to Wellington on September 25, 2017, which ended in late September 2020 after three years of shooting.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

