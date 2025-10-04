9 Must-Watch Prabhas Films Before The RajaSaab

With the trailer of The RajaSaab out, fans are ecstatic to see Prabhas in a comedy avatar after 13 years. Before diving into his latest venture, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most iconic films that showcase why he’s the undisputed Pan-India superstar.

Kalki 2898 AD

Step into a futuristic world with Prabhas’s larger-than-life performance. This sci-fi spectacle combines stunning visuals and high-concept storytelling, proving that he can command the screen even in imaginative, larger-than-life settings.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Packed with high-octane action and intense drama, this film highlights Prabhas’s sheer charisma and ability to dominate any genre. His performance is intense, stylish, and incredibly screen-grabbing.

Baahubali: The Beginning

The film that turned him into a global icon. From breathtaking war sequences to his royal presence, Prabhas’s portrayal of Baahubali remains one of the most memorable performances in Indian cinema.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The epic conclusion that elevated Prabhas to legendary status. His emotional depth, heroic presence, and action sequences left audiences awestruck, cementing him as a undisputed Pan-India superstar.

Mirchi

A stylish entertainer blending romance, drama, and action. Prabhas shines in a versatile role, showing his ability to switch between intense and light-hearted moments seamlessly.

Mr. Perfect

A romantic comedy that highlights Prabhas’s charm, humor, and emotional depth. This film proves he can carry lighter, feel-good roles with ease and connect with the audience naturally.

Chatrapathi

An action-drama powerhouse. Prabhas delivers a raw and fierce performance, playing a loyal and determined protagonist, earning both critical acclaim and fan love.

Varsham

Romantic action at its best. Combining intense emotions, thrilling sequences, and Prabhas’s natural charisma, this film remains one of his most beloved and successful ventures.

Rebel

One of his early action hits, Rebel showcases Prabhas’s mass appeal and energy. His heroic presence and action sequences made it a fan favorite, establishing him as a bankable star.

From epic fantasies to heartfelt romances and mass-action thrillers, these seven films highlight Prabhas’s journey from a talented actor to an undisputed Pan-India superstar. Watching them will not only refresh fans’ memories