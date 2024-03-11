96th Academy Awards: 'Anatomy of a Fall' bags Best Original Screenplay

Los Angeles, March 11 The French legal drama film, 'Anatomy of a Fall', has clinched the honour for the Best Original Screenplay at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards.

The film, directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari, stars Sandra Huller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death. Appearing in supporting roles are Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger and Sophie Fillieres.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the actress as they tweeted, "Congratulations to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Anatomy of a Fall'! #Oscars."

Earlier, 'Anatomy of a Fall', which premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023, won the Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

