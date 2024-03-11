96th Academy Awards: Nolan breaks jinx, thanks Academy for thinking he’s ‘meaningful’

Los Angeles, March 11 Filmmaker Christopher Nolan finally took home his first Academy Award of his career, for directing 'Oppenheimer'.

Even though he had been nominated eight times in two decades for the 2000’s 'Memento' (screenwriting), 2010’s 'Inception' (best picture, screenwriting) and 2017’s 'Dunkirk' (best picture, directing), he finally was feted with the honour at the 96th Academy Award, reports variety.com.

On accepting the honour, Nolan said: “Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old.”

The filmmaker added: “We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it, means the world to me.”

Nolan was nominated against Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall), Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor