96th Academy Awards: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Original Score, 'Barbie' bags Best Original Song

Los Angeles, March 11 It's the sixth Oscar win so far for the biographical film 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan. The film secured the Best Original Score trophy for Ludwig Goransson.

This marks the second Oscar win for Goransson after he won Best Original Score for 'Black Panther' in 2019.

The Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', which locked horns with 'Oppenheimer' at the box-office, bagged the Best Original Song for its track 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, tweeted for Ludwig, "Music to our ears! Ludwig Goransson is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'. #Oscars."

They also congratulated the brother-sister duo of Billie Eilish and Finneas as they wrote on X, "Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell win the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie'! #Oscars."

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

