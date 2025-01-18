"A beautiful animated Ramayana" FM Sitharaman fondly recalls watching 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' ahead of its re-release

New Delhi [India], January 18 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman fondly remembers the time when she watched the anime film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' which was originally released and jointly produced by Japan and India in 1993. Now, after over three decades, the film is set to re-release in 4K for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025.

While sharing the Tamil dubbed trailer of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', Sitharaman wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back. Was screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993. It now releases on the big screen."

A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back. Was screened at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993 . It now releases in the big screen.https://t.co/ZodbIDkpDH — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 18, 2025

This Indo-Japanese film will be re-released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Ahead of its re-release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on January 10.

Loaded with breathtaking visuals and epic battles, the trailer transported the viewers to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prince Rama; Mithila, where he weds Sita; The forest of Panchavati, where Lord Rama spent his exile with Sita and Lakshman followed by the legendary battle between Lord Rama and King Ravana in Lanka.

Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells.

Earlier, the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast media. Most of us remember it as the 'Cartoon Network Ramayana'.

Renowned filmmaker Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has been closely associated with the project, shared in a press note,

"Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal valuesdharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki's epic to adaptations like Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Kamban's Ramavataram, this story has inspired millions. It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today's generation, who will experience it like never before."

The film will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

