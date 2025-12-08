"A country where people are naturally positive": Stand-up comedian Max Amini hails India during masterclass with Anupam Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Stand-up comedian Max Amini hailed India as a country comprising "positivity" during his masterclass session for students with actor Anupam Kher in Mumbai on Monday.

While addressing the students with actor Anupam Kher, stand-up comedian Max Amini reflected on his experience in India.

"Honestly, it was very educational for me, and when you refer to India and this positive sort of element, it came from Anupam Kher and the way he described Indian culture. I think I will walk away from here. I'm going to preach that anywhere I go because you should be so proud of it, a country where the people are just naturally positive. I just think it's so beautiful," said Max Amini.

The renowned stand-up comedian Max Amini also shared his strategy for creating a comedy set for his show.

"I like to look at the positives and bring positive elements and make that funny. I dont like creating comedy that doesn't highlight the goodness of people. The setup is very positive, and at the end I leave it at every positive. My comedy is supposed to highlight those good things," said Max Amini.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher marked this year with his second directorial, 'Tanvi The Great'. It starred the debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher).

Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen in pivotal roles.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC, the film received international recognition during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston.

