"A different film from anything I have made in past": Sriram Raghavan on making 'Merry Christmas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Director Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas,' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was released in cinemas on January 12

'Merry Christmas' combines romance, crime, and suspense in a multilingual format, with Raghavan infusing his signature suspense into this neo-noir story.

Sharing his experience about making the film, Raghavan said in a statement, "Merry Christmas is a very different film from anything I have made in the past. At the core of this film is a relationship that develops between two strangers over the course of one night. There's a crime involved, of course, but sometimes one can live a lifetime in one night."

"The different trailers for the Hindi and Tamil versions have evoked interesting speculations about the film. We have taken a slow-burn approach; there's anticipation and suspense, but the twists and turns are quieter, even stealthier. The viewer has to invest in the characters played by Katrina and Vijay to really enjoy the pay-off," he added.

'Merry Christmas' explores a Christmas backdrop, when two strangers meet, romance blossoms, and the plot takes an unexpected turn.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

The Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

