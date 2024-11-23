"A film beyond words...": Shoojit Sircar speaks about 'I Want to Talk' at IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 23 : Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who attended the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa's Panjim to participate in the Film Bazaar spoke about his film 'I Want to Talk' which stars actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Speaking to ANI, Sircar shared his excitement about the film and the responses it has been receiving.

"I Want to Talk is a film beyond words. It's about the emotions you feel while watching it," he shared.

When asked about Abhishek Bachchan's performance, the filmmaker praised the actor's work, saying, "Abhishek is receiving so much appreciation. People are talking so much about him."

Shoojit Sircar also spoke about his participation in IFFI where he shared how important the festival is for aspiring filmmakers.

"This is a very important platform for youth who want to pursue filmmaking. It's crucial for them to attend," he said.

He also shared a personal connection with IFFI, reminiscing about its journey from Delhi to Goa.

"Earlier, it used to happen in Delhi, and then it shifted to Goa. For me, attending IFFI every year is very important. The kind of films discussed here and the quality of films showcased make it one of the most significant festivals for every film enthusiast," he added.

'I Want to Talk' is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Abhishek in the lead role. The story "explores complex emotional dynamics with Abhishek playing a pivotal character in the film grappling with deep emotional conflict. "

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films. The film released in theatres on November 22.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have also included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and will run until November 28.

