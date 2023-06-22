"A film that made me producer": Sunny Deol celebrates 33 years of 'Ghayal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : It's been 33 years since the Sunny Deol-starrer 'Ghayal' was released on the big screen.

To mark this special occasion, Sunny Deol shared a clip from the movie on Instagram and captioned it, "A film that made me Producer because Nobody else wanted to make it. Celebrating #33YearsOfGhayal , a film that eventually won everyone's heart."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtyEZyGp3kg/

The video start with one of the powerful dialogue from 'Ghayal', "Aur pehen lo Balwant Rai ka patta apne gale me...." and ended with various clips of Sunny.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Bobby Deol dropped fire emojis.

"Kya Movie Thi Paaji... Aaj Bhi Samay Milta Hai Toh Dekhta Hoon... #Ghayal," another commented.

'Ghayal' was produced by Dharmendra and helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

It is believed that Sunny approached many for the film but advised to not make this film as it won't work. But Dharmendra saw the potential in the film and ended at becoming producer.

'Ghayal' highlighted the fight for justice fought by Ajay Mehra on behalf of his family and himself.

He was accompanied the whole time by Meenakshi Seshadri, who portrays Varsha Bharti, his love. Balwant Rai, played by Amrish Puri, who won praise for the part, is another difficult character to forget. They were joined in the film by a talented ensemble that included Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Om Puri.

He was also jointly given a National Award (Special Jury Award), with Pankaj Kapur and South Indian actress Jayabharathi.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Amrish Puri also featured in the film, which garnered a lot of appreciation for its action drama.

Meanwhile, Sunny is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. Along with Ameesha Patel, he will reprise his role as Tara Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor