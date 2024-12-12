A look at 'Birangay' song from 'Azaad' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 : On Thursday, debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan launched their song 'Birangay' from their first-ever Bollywood film 'Azaad' in Jaipur.

'Birangay' is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Amit and Meenal Jain.

Have a look at the track

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Sharing the release date a few days ago, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram, unveiling a new poster of the film that showcases the character looks of both Rasha and Aaman."Iss kahaani ka dil ek yodha hai, aur dhadkan - #Azaad! Witness the adventure on big screens on 17th January 2025," he wrote.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features the 'Singham' actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication to the film, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

The film is produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, promising to be an exciting adventure that blends fresh talent with seasoned performances.

Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew, while Rasha is Raveena Tandon's daughter

