A look at 'Pehla Tu Duja Tu' song from Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : A new song 'Pehla Tu Duja Tu' from Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' has been unveiled.

Set against the stunning streets of Scotland, Ajay and Mrunal bring a fresh and heartwarming energy in Pehla Tu Duja Tu.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and composed and penned by acclaimed Jaani, this is the second song from Son of Sardaar 2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLy3rfOowcm/

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev.

Son of Sardar 2 will be released on 25th July 2025.

The first instalment of 'Son of Sardaar' was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and tells the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance. While it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.

