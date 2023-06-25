A look at romatic moments of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Despite harsh criticism for their 12-year age difference, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love story defied all odds and helped them build their romantic empire. The couple's lovey-dovey social media photos have set real couple goals for their fans. Malaika and Arjun are declaring to the world that they are head over heels in love. The timeline of their relationship is no less than a fairy tale, just like their connection. Let's take a look at the romatic moments of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun went to Paris where the duo spent some time off from professional commitments. From posing in front of the Eiffel Tower to savouring the best of Parisian food, the couple made sure to check everything off on their list! Arjun took to his Instagram to declare that his girlfriend Malaika is a shopaholic! As seen in the photo, Arjun and Malaika are seen sitting in a retail store where they posed for a mirror selfie. Arjun captioned the photo "A Selfie with the Shopaholic!!!"

Arjun wished a warm birthday wish to his lady love Malaika Arora on October 2022. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture which he captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine."

To this, Malaika reshared the post on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Only urs" followed by a red heart emoticon.

This year on January 1, Arjun shared an adorable picture with his girlfriend on Instagram. He captioned, "Happy 2023 everyone...Let the light guide you this year..." In the monochrome picture, Malaika was kissing Arjun under a tree with bright lights.

Arjun took to his Instagram to post a picture with Malaika from the lift. He wrote a creative caption that read, "Lift Kara De" which is clearly a funny take on the image which the couple took in the lift itself.

Malaika can be seen dressed in a completely white outfit. She posed in a white blazer, high neck and boots. On the other hand, the "Ki & Ka" actor wore a leather black jacket paired with black jeans and a white shirt. The actor also added a beanie cap and black shades to add up to the look.

Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures with Arjun. They can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear. Malaika captioned the post, "All warm n cozy. that's how I feel around you ...... @arjunkapoor."

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song 'Tera Ki Khayal' with Guru Randhawa.

