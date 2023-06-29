"A proud moment": Jr NTR on being invited to be a member of The Academy

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], June 29 : Jr NTR has expressed happiness on being invited by Oscars to be a member of The Academy.

"It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, ChandraBose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members to The Academy Awards 2024. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy," Jr NTR said in a statement.

Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose and MM Keeravani have been invited by the organisation to be members. 'RRR' art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

After learning about it, 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and congratulated to 'RRR' family.

"Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil and Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year," Rajamouli tweeted.

2023 has been a great year for 'RRR' team as the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song.

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

