A sneak peek into Ajay Devgn's "legendary time" with Brett Lee, Jacques Kallis

London [UK], July 3 : Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is currently in London with his family. Interestingly, he seems to be bonding with his son Yug and nephews Danish and Aman over cricket there.

On Wednesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a picture with cricket stars Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis.

"Had a legendary time in London with these gentlemen," he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu in 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

The release of the film has been postponed. The film's team on Tuesday shared that they have decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity." Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will not be released this Friday, as earlier announced

Taking to Instagram, NH STUDIOZ shared a post. It read, "Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon." The caption read, "The wait is a little longer... #AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Neeraj Pandey's directorial promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekarand Sayaji Shinde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor