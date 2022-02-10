'A Thursday' trailer explores human psyche and nefarious streak

Mumbai, Feb 10 The trailer of the upcoming drama thriller 'A Thursday' was released on Thursday. The film, headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar, follows the life of a schoolteacher who takes kindergarten students hostage as she negotiates her way up from police force to the Prime Minister of the country for certain demands.

The trailer presents a narrative that explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes as Yami Gautam Dhar's character collides head-on with the long arm of the law and sticks to her word of killing each student every hour in an alphabetical order if her demands are not met.

Excited with the launch of the trailer, Yami, who plays the lead character of Naina Jaiswal, in the movie said, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades."

She added, "She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. 'A Thursday' is an absolute rollercoaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!"

Talking about the movie, director Behzad Khambata said, "'A Thursday' has truly been a unique experience. It explores a different subject and the narrative of the movie will hopefully keep people hooked. A hostage drama that not only dives into the mind of the perpetrator but also in the minds of the people who are resolving it and witnessing is, like the negotiator, the authorities and the people."

The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni. Commenting on the characters of the film, the director said, "The storyline shows characters battling with situations in distinct mannerisms. With superlative performances from Yami, Dimpleji, Atul sir, Neha, Karanvir, Maya and the entire team, it's a complete entertainment package!"

He further said, "Right from the casting to the script, a lot of thought has been invested while filming to provide a real world experience to viewers. Interspersed with sudden twists in the storyline, this film, I hope and pray, will be a memorable one."

Neha Dhupia, playing ACP Catherine Alvarez was immediately hooked to the story the moment she read the script, "When I first read the script, I immediately wanted to be a part of A Thursday. My role of a pregnant police officer is very unique as I am dealing with a hostage situation wherein children are involved and my character too will soon become a mother."

She added, "I could relate to the character as I too have kids. The movie's pace will keep viewers engaged to the last minute. The entire team has worked really hard and put together a thriller which will entertain one and all!"

For Dimple Kapadia it was the suspense and the graph of each character that did the trick, "It was wonderful to be a part of 'A Thursday'. The suspense led narrative of the script and finely etched characters makes this movie stand out in a distinct manner."

She further commented, "My on-screen persona is in a bit of a conundrum with the hostage situation and how to resolve it. The movie's storyline has ample moments of shock and awe which will definitely appeal to the viewers."

Shedding light on his character, Atul Kulkarni shared, "I play the role of a police officer and the one who is trying to negotiate terms with Naina. People are going to be absolutely thrilled due to the suspense of the script and the sudden twists that shape the movie."

Talking about the dynamics between the key characters, he said, "The tussle between the authorities and the perpetrator is of another level as different facets come forward. The entire crew has done a fabulous job and we can't wait for everyone to watch the film!"

'A Thursday', a Disney+ Hotstar feature is produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films and will release on February 17 on Hulu.

