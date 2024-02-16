Aadhya Anand on BTS moments from Crushed S4, “I think I was the one to start this bandwagon of pranks”

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming platform recently launched the final season of its most appreciated teen romance drama, Crushed. In this season, Prateek finds himself in a difficult situation where his friendship with Zoya becomes unsustainable over time. As a new school year begins, the story depicts the enduring friendship of Aadhya, Jaz, and Zoya, despite facing various challenges along the way. The storyline becomes more complex as the characters navigate through their conflicts during the season. The series ends with the insight that experiencing learning, making mistakes, growing, and eventually letting go are essential elements of life's remarkable journey. Aadhya Anand and Rudhraksh portray the characters of Aadhya Mathur and Samvidhan, and recently they spilled some beans while disclosing BTS moments from the set.

Opening about the pranks she pulled off during the shoot days, Aadhya said, “From the first to the fourth season, we've had loads of fun, shared stories, goofed around, and more. But it's worth mentioning that numerous pranks were part of the mix. I think I was the one to start this bandwagon of pranks, in season one, and it quickly spread to the crew and cast, creating a fun atmosphere. BTS moments weren't just laid-back; we also engaged in deep talks and playful interactions. While there are numerous BTS moments to discuss, let's keep it brief for now. That's the essence of my experience.

Talking about the same, Rudhraksh mentioned, “I vividly recall a moment during our early morning shoot when Aadhya and I were involved in a specific scene where we had to cross paths. We wrapped up around 8:30 am, and the ambiance on set was filled with laughter and a relaxed vibe. Although the scene wasn't particularly intense, we completed our tasks and proceeded to have lunch. However, before lunch, we engaged in some rather stupid behavior, which we deeply regretted. As a result, we faced criticism and were reprimanded for our actions. Our shooting location resembled an area with bungalows, and we playfully rang doorbells after each take. Unfortunately, one particular bungalow had a surveillance camera, and our actions were captured. The homeowners lodged a complaint with the producers, leading to a meeting in the evening where we had to apologize profusely. We never anticipated that our actions would have such consequences, but fortunately, we were able to convince them that it was a mistake. We felt immense shame for our behavior and vowed never to repeat it”.



Created by Dice Media, Crushed Season 4 will feature Naman Jain, Arjun Deswal, Urvi Singh and Anupriya Caroli Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand amongst others.