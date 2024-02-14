"Aadhya Mathur has come a long way, and the same goes for me too": Actress Aadhya Anand on Amazon miniTV’s Crushed S4

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released their much awaited fourth and final season of its popular teen romance series, Crushed. Taking the story forward, this season dives deeper into the lives of Aadhya and her friends as they deal with new challenges and dynamics in their school life. The storyline takes a romantic turn with the sudden return of Samvidhan, resulting in an emotional conflict between him and Aadhya. The series boasts a wholesome blend of emotions, drama, and heartwarming moments. It stars Aadhya Anand, Arjun Deswal, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Urvi Singh, and Naman Jain in key roles.

Talking about her character, Aadhya Anand, who essays the role of Aadhya Mathur in the series, shared, “As an actor and individual alike, there was a lot to learn from all four seasons. In the series, my character comes across many situations, which I too had to tackle in real life. Thanks to my character, I was able to grow along with her. I think Aadhya Mathur has come a long way, and the same goes for me too. I think one faces a lot of battles in their teenage years, as has Aadhya. And all of them combined have made her a stronger person.” She further shared her thoughts on the series’ relatability quotient. “There are many instances that I relate to. Infact, the whole show is highly relatable for that matter. I believe that Crushed is one such story that will resonate with everyone. There is a lot to take away from the show,” expressed Aadhya.