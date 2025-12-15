Aahana Kumra celebrates 14 years of 'Sir Sir Sarla', calls theatre her truest joy

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Aahana Kumra took to social media to mark a special milestone as her play “Sir Sir Sarla” completed 14 years.

She celebrated the enduring magic of theatre and her deep-rooted connection with the stage. Reflecting on a memorable night at Prithvi Theatre, Aahana shared how returning to live performances continues to bring her unmatched joy, honesty and creative freedom, reaffirming why theatre remains the purest and most fulfilling space for her as an actor. Taking to Instagram, Aahana shared a series of photos where she is seen striking poses with her co-stars Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Dadhich, Danish Pandor among others.

For the caption, Aahana Kumra wrote, “14 years of Sir Sir Sarla and last night felt just as alive! I keep returning to theatre because my life as an actor doesn’t depend on one film, one series, one OTT release, or a fleeting reel. It depends on joy! On truth!.”

“On the choice I made almost a decade ago—to be an actor in the purest sense! Theatre is the one space untouched by edits, lenses, or algorithms. It’s where an actor finds their voice, trusts their intuition, breathes with the audience, and lives the moment fully.”

The actress added, “In a world full of noise and distractions, I’m grateful I can still hold on to something honest. Many told me to let this go. I’m glad I never listened—because the joy of being on stage is irreplaceable. Success and failure come and go. What remains is the voice you find when you’re free. And thank god I found mine last night against all odds! Last night at @prithvitheatre —my second home—was magical.”

“Every actor shone. Every moment mattered. Love always to @anshtheatregroup @kunal.r.kapoor @makaranddeshpandeofficial @sanjaydadhich @amogh_phadake @rajiv2424 and my ansh family Deva, Bhuvad and Yash! and happy happy to @ninad.limaye ! Here’s to theatre. Here’s to the stage. Here’s to many more years of being exactly where I belong.”

“Sir Sir Sarla,” written and directed by Makarand Despande, traced the layered, unspoken bond between Professor Palekar, a charming literature professor, and his two favourite students, Sarla and Phanidhar.

