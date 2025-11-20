Aaishvary Thackeray Signs Ali Abbas Zafar’s YRF Action Drama Starring Ahaan and Sharvari

Aaishvary Thackeray has officially joined Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated action drama starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Wagh. Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the project has been steadily building buzz ever since it was announced. With Aaishvary’s addition, the makers have locked the film’s primary antagonist, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown between the anti-hero and the villain. Aaishvary, who made his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, is set to play a pivotal role in this high-scale YRF venture.

Ali Abbas Zafar—renowned for delivering massive action entertainers like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat—returns to collaborate with YRF once again. Their past blockbusters are known for their grandeur and visual intensity. Ahaan Panday recently delivered a strong debut with Saiyaara, while Sharvari continues her association with the studio through Alpha.

“Ali Abbas Zafar is known for directing mega entertainers that became historic blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Given his acumen, one can expect Ali to mount Ahaan and Aaishvary‘s showdown as a big screen carnage to watch out for. This is a hugely mounted film with romance at the heart of the story and action giving a sense of shock and awe and a must watch entertainer feel. So, you can expect Ali not holding back and pulling all punches to make it a rollercoaster thrilling ride and keep audiences at the edge of their seats,” informs a trade source.

“Let’s face it - Ali has the best young cast of Indian cinema with him for this film. Given his brilliance in storytelling, coupled with his knowledge of creating big screen spectacles, one can be rest assured that these three young actors are going to be presented in a massive way and they will give it their all on screen. It is refreshing to see big movies being mounted on young actors because they will have to carry the baton of the industry going forward. This is a huge opportunity for the industry and for these young actors to show that they have it in them to dazzle us all with their acting,” the source further says.