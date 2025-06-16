Aaishvary Thackeray to Make Bollywood Debut in Anurag Kashyap’s 'Nishaanchi; Fans Share Excitement

Aaishvary Thackeray,the grandson of late Balasaheb Thackeray, is set to debut in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap directorial, Nishaanchi. The makers announced the film along with an animated motion video. From the very first glimpse, Aaishvary has commanded attention with his raw charm, quiet intensity, and undeniable screen presence. With every photo, every teaser drop, and every on-set update, fans have only grown more eager to witness what Aaishvary brings to the screen. The buzz is not just about his good looks — it’s about the aura, the intensity, and the quiet fire that simmers beneath. Netizens have already begun calling this “the debut of the year” — and rightfully so.

There’s something magnetic about him — an effortless blend of classic grace and modern grit that makes him impossible to ignore. And when a promising new face teams up with a director like Anurag Kashyap — who’s known for extracting layered, fearless performances — you know this isn’t going to be just another launch. It’s a statement.

“Only Anurag Kashyap could’ve tapped into Aaishvary’s raw potential — this pairing is pure cinematic fire.” said one of the fans.

With the release date now officially announced for 19th September, the countdown has begun. The caption read, "Lights Camera Action. Yeh fillam dekhne ke liye taiyyar ho jao. #Nishaanchi, releasing at a theatre near you, September 19."Talking about his experience of making the film, Anurag Kashyap said, “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly.

Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all."Aaishvary stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. This raw and gritty theatrical crime drama is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.



