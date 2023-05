Aamir Ali had to quit sports due to injuries doing dance reality shows

Mumbai, Feb 12 Television actor Aamir Ali is all set to attend the International League T20 finals 2023, which will be held in Dubai on February 12. He has been a sports enthusiast since student days but had to give up because of injuries sustained during dance reality shows.

Talking about his love for sports and cricket, he said: "I love sports. I think if I wasn't an actor, I'd be an athlete. I've played soccer and cricket for my school."

"Unfortunately because of the injuries during my dance reality shows, I had to give up on a lot of sports but I still play badminton. But amongst all, cricket is by far my all-time favourite."

The finals will be held between the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12, 2023.

On the work front, Aamir Ali's next projects include 'The Good Wife' and 'Lootere' both of which are surely going to be a treat to the audience on OTT platforms.

