Aamir Ali reveals why he had to do 'Lootere' car sequence stunt on his own

Mumbai, March 30 Actor Aamir Ali, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming series ‘Lootere’, has shared an interesting anecdote from the shoot of the series.

The actor shared that he did his own stunts in Khayelitsha, as the stunt double didn’t show up considering the reputation of being one of the most dangerous townships in South Africa.

In the show, the actor essays the role of an undercover agent in pursuit of justice.

Sharing the anecdote from the set, Aamir said: “One incident I remember distinctly is when I was doing this action sequence where I am chasing a car in the climax and the action director told me that I’ll have to do the stunt myself. I reminded him about how Khayelitsha is one of the most dangerous places, and he still urged me to do it on my own.”

The actor further mentioned: “After five days, when we finished the action sequence, I got to know that my stunt double was scared to come in Khayelitsha. That's why I had to do it on my own. So when you see the show, you'll know all that the car sequence is done by me.”

Speaking of the show being memorable, he said, "I'll always remember this show all my life. From getting the offer to what happened on the shoot, it's been such a great journey. Right from the makers to the technicians, all of us had to go through a lot, from the shooting, from the waiting, to the Covid pandemic - you know, we were stuck there.”

‘Lootere’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

