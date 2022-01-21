Aamir Khan confirms release of Laal Singh Chaddha not postponed, will release on Baisakhi 2022

After several delays, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha is finally ready for a release. . The Advait Chandan directorial was earlier reported to release on Christmas 2021, then pushed to Valentines' Day 2022 and had locked its release date as April 14, coinciding with Baisakhi 2022. With theatres being shut and several big releases postponed, speculations were rife that Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya starrer Laal Singh Chaddha have also been postponed for the third time.

However, Aamir Khan has cleared the air regarding the rumoured postponement of Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a statement on social media, Aamir rubbished the reports and stated that the Advait Chandan directorial will release on April 14 this year as decided. The statement read as, “Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chadda’s release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. For the unversed, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Oscar-winning Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. Shot across hundred locations in India, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan who had earlier directed Aamir Khan in 'Secret Superstar'. It also marks the Bollywood debut of south superstar Naga Chaitanya, who has been grabbing headlines since his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu last year.

