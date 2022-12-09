Aamir Khan performs Kalash Puja at his office after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan who is currently on an acting break, performed a kalash puja with ex-wife Kiran Rao at his office, Aamir Khan Productions. Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, recently took to his Instagram and shared pictures. As for this week’s release, ‘Salaam Venky’, Aamir Khan plays a guest role. The film, which has been directed by Revathy, stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the main lead roles.

Aamir was dressed in a sweatshirt and denims. The actor wore a Nehru cap and a cloth around his shoulders as he set up a kalash (pot) during the puja. Kiran opted for a denim shirt and leggings. During a film event in Delhi, Aamir had revealed that he was supposed to do a ‘beautiful film with a beautiful script’ called ‘Champions’, after the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He added that, after working for 35 long years, he just wanted to take a break for some time.