Aamir Khan Praises Khushi Kapoor’s Performance in Loveyapa at the Film’s Trailer Launch: “It Felt Like I Was Watching Sridevi Again”

Khushi Kapoor is all set to kick off 2025 with a bang through her theatrical debut Loveyapa. The trailer of the highly-anticipated rom-com was unveiled on January 10, in the presence of Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. As audiences gear up to witness Khushi’s debut performance, Aamir Khan raised excitement levels by heaping praise on her, comparing her to the legendary actress Sridevi, and extending his support.

Aamir Khan said, “I have been such a huge fan of Sri (Sridevi) from the very beginning. I think I must have been the biggest fan of Sridevi. Ever since I entered this industry, I have always spoken about Sri. And I had always dreamt of working with her, which didn’t happen, unfortunately. It’s Khushi’s film, and it’s a very important moment for me.”

He added, “When I saw the film, it felt like I was watching Sridevi again. So, all the very best to you. This is the start of your career, and this is your first theatrical film. Wherever Sridevi is, I’m sure she is looking at you with a lot of pride, joy, and happiness in her heart. I remember her today with a lot of fondness, and it would have been so much nicer if she was with us today. But she is with us.”

The Loveyapa trailer has received positive reviews from the masses, industry personalities, Khushi’s family, and her admirers. Fans have not only praised Khushi Kapoor’s screen presence but also lauded her emotional growth as an actress. Some have even called her the next Bollywood queen, cementing her as a promising young talent to watch.

In Loveyapa, Khushi Kapoor plays the role of a bubbly, lighthearted girl, radiating girl-next-door vibes in every frame. The actress is paired alongside Junaid Khan, whose chemistry with her has been widely appreciated, establishing them as a delightful on-screen pair.

The trailer follows Khushi and Junaid’s characters as they exchange phones, leading to a series of humorous and emotional revelations from their devices. Packed with humor, love, and emotions, the trailer promises a rollercoaster of laughter and entertainment. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is slated for a theatrical release on February 7, just in time for Valentine’s Day!